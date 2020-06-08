Har-Ber band practicing even though they likely won't get to compete

“They’re so resilient. They’re excited and happy to be able to teach each other, learn and get better,” said Band Director, Jeremy Ford.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — “Our mantra this year is that we’re not going to complain about what we don’t get to do we are going to be appreciative of what we get to do,” said Har-Ber Band Director, Jeremy Ford.

Ford says he’s proud of his students because although they are pretty sure competition season will be canceled, halftime performances won’t be the same and there won’t be marching, but they’re still out here practicing.

“They’re so resilient. They’re excited and happy to be able to teach each other, learn and get better,” said Ford.

Ryan Yumang is a junior at Har-Ber high school. He says he was ecstatic when he heard band could practice again.

“I was scared that everything was going to get canceled, and I don’t know how everything is going to play out, so it’s nice to have at least a concrete rehearsal,” said Yumang.

In a normal year, the students would be playing their instruments and practicing their march to gear up for football and competition season.

But right now they’re not even playing their instruments out of safety and don’t know when they’ll perform again.

Yumang tells us although it’s disappointing, the band is more than a performance.

“Even though the band is about a final show it’s also building a character and like a really good work ethic so even though we might not have a show we’re going to gain really good character from this,” said Yumang.