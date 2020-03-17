Happy Saint Patrick's Day

Get your green on or risk getting pinched, because St. Paddy's Day is here.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Watch out for cranky leprechauns if you forgot to sport your green because Saint Paddy’s Day is here!

Saint Patrick’s Day is celebrated all over the world and popular due to the many fun traditions it's associated with.

While leprechauns, the color green, and shamrocks come to mind when thinking about this day, Saint Patrick’s day started in the 17th century as a celebration honoring the life of Saint Patrick.

The patron saint of Ireland was actually born in Britain, but at age 16 he was kidnapped and brought to Ireland as a slave.

He eventually escaped, but then returned to Ireland and became interested in Christianity, began teaching it to others in Ireland, and was credited with bringing Christianity to the Irish people.

Three leaf shamrocks are a symbol of Saint Patrick’s Day because according to legend, Patrick used them to teach the concept of the Christian Holy Trinity.

Irish soldiers wore green as they fought off the British in 1798. Until then, the color associated with St. Patrick was actually blue.

But when the soldiers sang “The Wearing of the Green,” during the war, the people of Ireland began to wear green in solidarity on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Another reason people wear green on this holiday is to protect themselves from painful pinching.

Leprechauns are short, cranky, mischievous creatures who according to folklore cannot see anyone wearing green. They pinch everyone they can see, so naturally wearing green makes perfect sense.