x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Halloween-themed events happening this week in NWA and River Valley

There's plenty of 'spooktacular' fun to be had in our area this week. Here's a list of local activities and events to help you plan a 'boo-tiful' Halloween.
Credit: MGN

ARKANSAS, USA —

To plan a 'boo-tiful' Halloween, check out these activities and events happening locally this week. From trunk-or-treats and hayrides to carnivals and haunted houses, there is something for everyone.

Week of Halloween Events - Arkansas

Click on links for more details.

Bentonville:

Costumes Candy and Cops Carnival

Walmart Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat

Bethel Heights:

Trick or Treat with Mario Characters

Cave Springs:

The Asylum Haunted House

Fall Festival

Clarksville:

Blossomberry Nursery Haunted Maze

Elkins:

Super Heroes of the Bible Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat at First Baptist Church

Elm Springs:

Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat 

Farmington:

A Sweet Scoops Halloween at Sweet Scoops Blender Bar

Fayetteville: 

Little Sprouts Halloween Costume Parade 

Hocus Pocus and The Rock Horror Picture Show on the Big Screen

Walmart Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat

Halloween Scavenger at Hunt Holland Park

Trunk or Treat 2020 at Mount Comfort Church of Christ

Spooky Spokes Halloween Ride at Kessler Mountain

Fort Smith:

Tunnel Of Terror - Trunk Or Treat event with Pay It Forward 

Mile Of Candy Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat 

Carnival Games, Costumes and More at Fort Smith Community Market 

Halloween Party at Old Fort Harley-Davidson

Bat Wing Ride to Devil's Den Old Fort Harley-Davidson

Curbside Trick-Or-Treating at Randall Ford

Lowell:

Halloween Hotdogs!

Prairie Grove:

Trunk-or-Treat at Prairie Grove Church of God

Trick or Treating at Mel’s Diner 

Rogers:

PNWA Reverse Trunk or Treat

Walmart Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat

Siloam Springs:

Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru at Post Office

Springdale:

Farmland Adventures

Springdale Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat

Jeepers Creepers Halloween Jeep Poker Run 

Trick or Treat Halloween Party at Black Apple Hard Cider

Full Moon Glow Flow at Heroncrest

Fall Festival hosted by Mercy & Grace Cathedral

Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat at Caudle Ave Baptist Church

Trunk or treat at Jb Hunt Park

Tabletop Farms Haunted Field

Van Buren:

Halloween Scavenger Hunt on Main

The Haunted Prison

Treats from the Trunk at Butterfield Church

West Fork:

A Spooky Hike & Bonfire at Devil's Den State Park

Winslow:

Drive-By Trunk-or-Treat

Walmart Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat

Week of Halloween Events - Oklahoma

Little Kansas:

Free Spook Tents For The Kids in Little Kansas

Muscogee:

Greenleaf’s Haunted House & Hayride of Horror 

Pocola:

Wild Things Farm 

Watts:

Trunk-or-Treat at GAS MX

Related Articles

Watch: Local Halloween Festivities Still Happening Amid Coronavirus Pandemic