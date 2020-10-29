Halloween candy safety during COVID-19 pandemic

Experts with the Arkansas Department of Health recommend parents disinfect wrappers before allowing children to eat the candy inside

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Halloween is the time of year little goblins, ghouls, and even pretty princesses invade your neighborhood on the hunt for delicious candy.

With COVID-19 still a concern, many are wondering can the virus live on these yummy treats?

“It can live on surfaces. The question then becomes what kind of surface is Halloween candy," Dr. Joel Tumlison, a physician specialist in outbreak response, with the Arkansas Department of Health, said.

Medical experts say the virus can live on hard surfaces for up to three days and 24 hours on soft surfaces like paper products. Halloween candy wrappers falling somewhere in between.

“That’s why in our Halloween guidance we recommend parents just don’t let kids pile into their candy as soon as they get it, wipe that stuff off with a disinfectant wipe before children eat it," Tumlison said.

You can do this by using a Clorox disinfecting wipe or a rag with soap and water before letting your little monsters devour their candy.

“Remember having the kids wash their hands really good before they start eating their candy is going to be important as well," Tumlison said.



In Gravette, the city is still hosting its Trick-or-Treat on Main Street event with several safety precautions set in place.

“It’s a traditional trunk or treat style type event. Trick-or-treaters will be able to go from spot to spot. We’ll have them space out so hopefully, people will be able to keep their distance," Mallory Weaver, communications director, City of Gravette, said.



About 20 businesses on the Gravette Main Street are taking part, and some getting creative by using chutes made from PVC pipe to give out candy.

The bank of Gravette is going to have a candy ATM.

“A lot of the businesses that are handing out candy will be wearing gloves and masks," Weaver said.

Gravette’s Trick-or-Treat on Main Street is Saturday from 5 p.m - 8 p.m.