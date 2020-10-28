All things Halloween 2020: Arkansas events, holiday headlines, weather, COVID-19 guidance and more

True to form, 2020 brings us an unusual Halloween, complete with a full moon, pandemic precautions, drive-thru trick-or-treats and more.

ARKANSAS, USA — The week of Halloween has finally arrived, and unfortunately, COVID-19 has still not left. Even amid a pandemic, people of all ages are excited to 'cele-boo-rate' this 'spooktacular' holiday, and there is no shortage of fun to be had on Halloween 2020.

If someone had written a novel describing the events of 2020 prior to its beginning, it would have been considered an absurd fictional story belonging to the genre of 'horror,' making it the perfect fit for a holiday like Halloween.

So, it comes as no surprise to learn the beloved Peanuts holiday special, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” will not air on TV for the first time in decades, and there will be no Halloween PEEPS due to coronavirus, of course.

2020 isn’t all bad though. A full moon landing on Halloween for the first time in nearly 20 years fits the script and makes this the perfect year for dressing up as a werewolf and howling at the moon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidelines, suggesting that people avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating for Halloween this year, but in late September, Governor Hutchinson made it clear he would not cancel Halloween and stressed that if guidelines are followed, "it'll be a safe Halloween."

Gov. Hutchinson outlined some guidelines for children and parents who want to trick-or-treat during Halloween while we're still in a pandemic, and there are also many events planned in the area offering socially-distanced festivities.

To plan a 'boo-tiful' Halloween, check out these activities and events happening locally this week. From trunk-or-treats and hayrides to carnivals and haunted houses, there is something for everyone.

Halloween Weather Preview

NWA and River Valley Halloween Stories

Watch: Springdale man goes all out for Halloween

Watch: Adventure Arkansas: Carving Pumpkins

Suggested Local News Videos:

National Halloween 2020 Headlines