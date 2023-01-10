Hae Ran Ryu wins LPGA Walmart Northwest Arkansas Classic

Rookie Hae Ran Ryu won her first tournament this week at the LPGA's Walmart Northwest Arkansas Classic in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark — At the LPGA Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers on Sunday, Rookie Hae Ran Ryu got her first win on tour shooting 19 under par.

Ryu said it was special to get her first win right here on the 18th green

"I doubted whether I could win this year but I trusted in my shots and kept playing. And I think that led to a good result. In Korea right now, it's pretty early morning. I know I was playing it was like even earlier in the morning, but, you know, with my parents and the fan clubs, I think they were really cheering me on and supporting me and I think thanks to them, I was able to get it under this today and this week," she said.

Hae Ran Ryu was born and raised in South Korea, so it's no surprise she's never actually been to the state of Arkansas before. But she said for her first time she really enjoyed it— and it was quite a success.

"It was the first time being here in the state and the city, but you know, the city here is very clean. Like a newly developed city. Really enjoyed my stay here. There was actually a lot of good options to stay, a lot of good food places, so I really enjoyed my time here."