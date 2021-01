The Hackett School District will re-evaluate on Friday before making a determination regarding next week.

HACKETT, Ark. — Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and exposure among the staff, Hackett Public Schools will pivot to full remote learning for the remainder of this week, Jan. 20 through Jan. 22.

There will be no food services during this time of remote learning, and the BASH program will be closed as well.

Students need to complete their work daily through Google Classroom.