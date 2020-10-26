x
Some Hackett residents take offense at 'Halloween' decoration hanging from tree

What looks like a brown doll in overalls hanging from a tree branch in rural Sebastian County is not sitting well with some residents.

HACKETT, Ark. — In rural Sebastian County, what one homeowner calls a harmless Halloween decoration is being called offensive by others. 

On Sugarloaf Lake in Hackett, something hanging from the trees outside one home didn't sit right with other residents. 

A 5NEWS viewer reached out to share this photo with us. It shows what looks like a brown doll in overalls hanging from a tree branch. 

5NEWS spoke with the homeowner on Monday (Oct. 26). They declined to be interviewed on camera but said the figure is just a scary Halloween decoration. She said there was once a mask on the figure, but it fell off during a storm. 

The homeowner went on to say she did not know the hanging decoration was offensive to anyone. The display is not part of an elaborate Halloween put up by the owner, but there are pumpkins on the homeowner's porch. 

5NEWS spoke with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, who said there had been no complaints filed about the figure. They say even if one was filed, they aren't sure there is much they could do. If any residents in the area have concerns about the display, they are asked to reach out to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office. 

