All of the students received their handmade Christmas cards in February.

HACKETT, Ark. — Some local elementary students just received Christmas cards from students in Spain who they also sent cards to.

Students at Hackett Elementary made Christmas cards for students in Tenerife, Spain in the Canary Islands, and the students there made cards for the local students.

The students in Spain just received their cards, and the Hackett students just received the ones they sent, so they had a little Christmas in February.