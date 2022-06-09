Habitat for Humanity of Benton Co. to host “Feed It Forward Sale” food drive

The “Feed It Forward Sale” food drive will be held on June 17 and 18.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Habitat for Humanity of Benton County will host a “Feed It Forward Sale” food drive next week.

The drive will be held on June 17 and 18 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Habitat Restore located at 1212 N. Walton Blvd. The Habitat Restore is offering 25% off a purchase when you bring in five non-perishable food items and 50% off for 10 nonperishable food items. This excludes Green Sheen Paint and Omaha Tools.

“I am a firm believer in the Habitat’s mission and believe that homeownership is a great way to build generational wealth,” said Habitat Board Member, James “Doc” Dockery.

Habitat of Benton County says its vision is to strengthen our local community by partnering with families who may have never had the opportunity to own their own home, and in turn build safe, decent housing, building our community's next generation's inheritance.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.