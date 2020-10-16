Habitat for Humanity Benton County to host donation pickup day in Siloam Springs

Acceptable donations include new and gently used construction materials, furnishings, housewares, and more.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Habitat for Humanity of Benton County has partnered with the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and Dogwood Junction to host donation pick-up day in Siloam Springs.

They have announced two new donation pickup events. There will be a donation station set up in the Dogwood Junction parking lot on October 31 and November 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Habitat Benton County says it's working to increase its reach into western Benton County and is continuing the effort with these upcoming donation pick-up days. They encourage people to use this opportunity to clean out furniture, light fixtures, decorations, etc. and donate them to support a good cause.

It also allows for an opportunity for materials to be reused rather than end up in a landfill. All ReStore sales go back into the organization to fund a portion of builds each year.

“Donations to the ReStore are a great way to support the Habitat mission,” said Katie Holroyd, Habitat for Humanity of Benton County’s Community Engagement Coordinator. “We hope communities in western Benton County will participate in this donation day and get involved with the work Habitat is doing. Our team is looking forward to growing our partnerships within the communities.”