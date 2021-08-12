Habitat for Humanity of Benton County, CEI partner to create affordable homes for disabled seniors, veterans

The organizations are looking for three acres of land in Benton County to build permanent homes for disabled seniors and veterans.

BENTON, Ark. — To address the lack of affordable housing in Benton County, Habitat for Humanity of Benton County, Inc. announced its partnership with CEI Engineering Associates, Inc. (CEI) to build permeant homes for disabled seniors and veterans.

Next month CEI and Habitat for Humanity will launch a nationwide design competition to create a Benton County community of small, accessible homes for low-income, disabled, seniors and veterans. Habitat for Humanity described the effort as affordable, handicap accessible, energy-efficient, single-family, small homes in a community setting that will benefit vulnerable communities in Benton County.

"Aging in place in a safe and decent environment with common neighbors will reduce the challenges elderly and veteran populations often experience," Habitat for Humanity of Benton County said.

CEI, a leader in civil engineering, land surveying and landscape architecture, says they are also committed to addressing affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity of Benton County is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International and has built over 82 homes in the county since 2000. The organization offers homeownership to families who struggle with poverty through interest-free mortgages and a support system to help them succeed.

Habitat for Humanity of Benton County and CEI seeks three acres of land in Benton County for the project.