"Guy Wilkerson Food Basket Giveaway" takes place Christmas Eve morning in Bentonville

Kiwanis Club of Bentonville will distribute 500 boxes of food to community members in Downtown Bentonville at 8:00 a.m. on December, 24.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Kiwanis Club of Bentonville (KCB) wants to make sure everyone has a great holiday dinner and is asking everyone to spread the word to families who may be in need.

KCB will be giving out food baskets on Christmas Eve at the Annual “Guy Wilkerson” Food Basket Giveaway as they have for the past 65 years.

This event is named for Guy Wilkerson, who started this annual service project 64 years ago with 12 baskets for Bentonville families in need.

Inmates from the Benton County Jail have assembled 500 boxes with non-perishable food, bread, potatoes and dessert cakes, which will be distributed to community members at 702 SE 5th St. in Downtown Bentonville on Dec. 24th at 8:00 a.m.

Bobby Smittle, Kiwanis Club President, will be onsite at 4:00 a.m. on Christmas Eve, and around 5:30 a.m., cars will start to line up and volunteers will begin to arrive.

Traffic will come down 'F' St. from Central, turn left at 5th St.to 702, and then through the parking lot where volunteers will load the box into vehicles.

At 8:00 a.m., traffic will be released to pick up boxes. All boxes should be gone by 10:00 a.m.

The food giveaway will not start before 8:00 a.m. because the chicken will be added in the morning. KCB expects the boxes to be gone by 10:00 a.m.

Some schools and preschools collected food, several people and companies have donated money or products and some companies discounted the cost of food.

If anyone wants to help with the Annual “Guy Wilkerson” Food Basket Giveaway, they can drop non-perishables there the week before Christmas.

For more information, visit the Guy Wilkerson Food Basket Giveaway Facebook event page, or visit KCB on Facebook.