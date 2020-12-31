Gulley Park Township parking lot improvements to begin Jan. 4

The parking lot will be doubled in size to accommodate a total of 68 LED-lighted parking spaces, and a wet garden area will be created.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, the Gulley Park parking area at Township Street will be closed so crews can begin construction on planned improvements.

The parking lot will be doubled in size to accommodate a total of 68 LED-lighted parking spaces, and a wet garden area will be created, which will serve to hold and filter stormwater before it enters Niokaska Creek.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.



During construction, the Township parking lot and the walking trail through the west side of the lot will be closed, but the rest of Gulley Park will remain open during construction.

Visitors are asked to use the parking lot at Old Wire Road, and the Parks and Recreation Department will open some grass parking areas if needed, particularly on weekends with good weather.

Park patrons are also encouraged to access the park on foot or bicycle via the recently completed Niokaska Trail and Old Wire Road Cycle Track.



This project, primarily funded through the 2019 Parks bond program, will be followed next year by improvements to the Gulley Park playground area, including the addition of an interactive fountain.