Gulley Park Summer Concert Series kicks off this week in Fayetteville

The concert series begins June 9 and is free to the public.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville's 2022 Gulley Park Summer Concert Series is set to start Thursday, June 9, and is free to the public.

Route 358 will take the stage at the Gulley Park Gazebo from 7-9 p.m. The following series of concerts will take the stage at the same time on the following Thursdays: June 9, 16, 23, and 30, and on July 7 and 14.

They recommend attendees to bring lawn chairs and blankets for open-lawn seating. The City encourages attendees to bring the whole family. Pets are welcomed as long as they are on a leash.

Here is a list of local food trucks that will be on-site:

There is limited paved parking off the park entrances on Old Wire Road and Township St. Additional parking signs will direct vehicles to turn onto Primrose Lane and then take the first right turn into the park. Parking attendants will direct vehicles into the extended open field parking areas as needed. Carpooling is strongly encouraged, and there will be bike parking available.

For more information call the City of Fayetteville’s Parks, Natural Resources, and Cultural Affairs Department at 479-444-3471 or click here.

