Gulfside partners with 5 Arkansas firms on River Valley Casino Resort

Gulfside Casino Partnership announced it would partner with five more Arkansas-based companies on its proposed $254 million Pope County facility.

Gulfside Casino Partnership announced it would partner with five more Arkansas-based companies on its proposed $254 million Pope County facility.

Gulfside said it is hiring Curtis H. Stout, Inc., Middleton Heating & Air, Stephens Insurance, Westrock Coffee, and Russellville-based Barrett & Associates. Last month, Gulfside announced it would work with Conway-based Nabholz Construction as one of its general contractors.

The River Valley Casino Resort will include 500 hotel rooms, 80,000 square feet of gaming space, as well as dining options and outdoor entertainment space. The casino operator said it will add 1,500 jobs in the region and a $60.5 million annual payroll.