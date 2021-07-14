Growing Bentonville Farmers Market wins $5K from national contest

A portion of the money will go to a market shopper during a 'Shop the Block' cash giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 9.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville Farmers Market won a cash prize from Milwaukie-based grain company Bob’s Red Mill's “Farmers Market Forever” national contest.

Farmers markets are a place where the community can engage with local farmers and makers face to face and support the local economy.

The contest encouraged people to nominate their favorite farmers' market to receive $5,000, and Bentonville’s Farmers Market received multiple entries by Northwest Arkansas locals. In total, five markets were selected.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. is a nonprofit and plans to use a portion of the $5,000 cash prize to reinvest in the farmers, makers and vendors that make the Bentonville Farmers Market a lively community event each week with a 'Shop the Block' cash giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Christine L. nominated the Bentonville Farmers Market writing, "In addition to the wonderful food, flowers and homemade goods that are available at the Bentonville farmers market, there is also an art corner, live music, wonderful food trucks, a coffee bike and balloon animals for the kids. You might even run into a stormtrooper while you stroll through the streets. It’s a truly wonderful event and one of the reasons we love living in this area."

Even with fewer vendors due to COVID-19 health guidelines, the Bentonville Farmers Market has experienced record-setting numbers in 2021 on Saturdays.

In 2019, the market had 55 vendors and reported sales of $835,000 over a 28-week market session.

In 2020, the market had 35 vendors and sales were reported at $629,000 over a 27-week market session.

In 2021, the market is up to nearly 50 vendors. In 14 weeks sales have already topped $525,000.

From April to October, the Bentonville Farmers Market is held on Thursday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday mornings from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 pm