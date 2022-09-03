Groups forming on both sides of Pope County casino issue

The Arkansas Tourism Alliance is collecting signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove Pope County as an eligible place for a casino.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — A committee formed to oppose efforts to remove the Pope County casino from the Arkansas Constitution is starting with $1.1 million cash on hand provided by Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation Businesses, the group that will build the casino.

The Arkansas Tourism Alliance filed paperwork with the Arkansas Ethics Commission saying it had raised $1.1 million in February while making no expenditures. The Alliance, led by attorneys Dustin McDaniel and David Couch, said in a press release March 8 that the group was being formed to oppose Fair Play for Arkansas. That group is collecting signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove Pope County from a list of four counties in Arkansas that became eligible for casino licenses as a result of Amendment 100 passed by voters in 2018.

McDaniel, a former Arkansas Attorney General, and Couch helped draft Amendment 100 establishing the Arkansas Casino Gaming Amendment. It passed with 54% of the vote. McDaniel is a former Arkansas attorney general. Couch has been instrumental in several ballot efforts in Arkansas.

