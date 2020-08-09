Group decides to make second attempt to buy Fianna Hills Country Club

The investor group met Sept. 3 to figure out what to do next, and Charlton said the consensus was unanimous to try again to buy the club and course.

The local investor group, Fianna Golf LLC, formed to buy the shuttered Fianna Hills Country Club and golf course in Fort Smith believes the effort is “very feasible” and will make a second push for the facility, according to group spokesman Pete Charlton.

At the end of August, Charlton said a deal to buy the club from owner David Millé was dead after the two parties disagreed on terms of extending the original offer to buy the facility.

Fianna Golf had agreed to pay $1.1 million for the club and course, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2018, by Sept.15 but a few issues found during due diligence created the need to delay the closing.

Roof damage from hail storms was not fixed properly and the group was working with a professional management company to develop a pro forma business plan required by the bank interested in financing the deal.

Millé has refused to talk about the issue and told Talk Business & Politics to not contact him by phone about the potential sale of the club and the course.

He also has not responded to e-mails seeking comments on the issue.