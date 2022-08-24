Whataburger to break ground in Poteau

The new restaurant will be located at 1903 N. Broadway St.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Chamber of Commerce and franchisee WAB Venture will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first Whataburger in Poteau, Oklahoma.

The ceremony will be held at 1903 N. Broadway St., the future site of the restaurant, at 10 a.m on Aug. 25.

“This new restaurant in Poteau continues Whataburger’s legacy of serving big flavors and friendly service, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate alongside the Poteau Chamber of Commerce and our new neighbors,” said franchisee Tina Reagan. “We look forward to serving this community and opening our doors in winter 2022.

The restaurant is famous for its Fancy and Spicy Ketchup. It will feature an open-concept dining room, among other features.

The restaurant will bring up to 100 jobs to the area. They are in the process of hiring managers and will be looking for team leaders and team members in the coming weeks.

Those who are interested in working at the Poteau Whataburger can email wabjobs@wabventure.com.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in 2023.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device