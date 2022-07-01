Grocery prices rose 15.1% in June from a year ago

The latest inflationary report indicates grocery prices are up 15.1% from 2021 and overall prices continue to rise with beverages seeing the largest impact.

ARKANSAS, USA — Consumers are seeing record grocery prices with the latest inflationary report indicating prices are up 15.1% from a year ago and up 7.4% since the start of 2022, according to marketing firm Numerator.

Overall grocery prices continued to rise in June with beverages seeing the largest impact. While spending remained elevated, optimism is at an all-time low as consumers switch to club and dollar stores to save, Numerator reports.

“As the cost of everyday goods continues to rise, consumers are shopping around to find value,” said Numerator CEO Eric Belcher. “Many of these shifts, including high-income households trading down to dollar stores, are unexpected.”

The grocery retail categories most impacted include frozen meat up 28%, chips up 26%, poultry up 25%, water up 22%, milk and milk substitutes up 17% in the four-week period ending July 3, compared to the same time last year. Beverages are the most impacted department in the grocery sector. Among the top-selling categories in the grocery sector, five beverage categories rank in the top 10 for highest inflation rates. Juice and coffee prices are up 17% along with sports drinks. Soft drink prices increased by 14%. Beer prices rose 6% while wine cost 5% more in June. Spirits prices were up 3%, according to the Numerator data.

