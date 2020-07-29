Bentonville Schools unveil newest school in the district - Grimsley Junior High

Grimsley Junior High is the newest school to be added to the Bentonville school district. It will host 7th and 8th graders.

CENTERTON, Ark. — Bentonville Schools just finished their newest addition to the school district - Grimsley Junior High.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new school took place Wednesday (July 29).

Grimsley will be the fourth junior high in the Bentonville school district.

The school is located near Centerton and will host 7th and 8th graders. It can hold around 700 students.

Eric White, President of the Bentonville Schools Board of Education, says they worked hard to get it done just in time for the new school year.

"It's especially significant in this challenging time when we're dealing with a pandemic and restrictions with putting people in spaces, and we've worked hard to open this building because we know how important it is to get kids back in school," White said.

Grimsley Junior High Principal Skylar Brown told 5NEWS that many challenges are stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and while trying to keep some normalcy for students, the new building will help kids socialize and be together in a safe environment.

"There's a lot of things we're thankful for here at Grimsley. We have beautiful facilities, wide hallways, tall ceilings for us here at Grimsley," Brown said. "Some of the challenges some older buildings may be experiencing, we won't have to adjust to, and so I'm excited we're in a much better place then some places are. So we're thankful for that."