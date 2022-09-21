Grieving Barling mother gets scammed by monument company

River Valley mom whose baby died buys headstone but never gets it.

BARLING, Ark. — A grieving mother searching for answers after her baby unexpectedly died earlier this year. She bought his headstone from a local business and now months later, her son’s grave remains unmarked.

“It hurts you know, I feel like I can’t completely put my son to rest because no one knows he’s here other than the people who were here when we buried him you know. There is nothing that says that he’s here,” said Kassi Shelton.

Kassi Shelton’s son Tairyn was almost five months old when he unexpectedly died in March of 2022. A few days after his death they went to look at headstones and were told to try Stonebridge Monuments in Barling. The money she used to buy it came from family and friends.

“I went down there are filled out the paperwork for it. He told me it would take six to eight weeks, he actually had it on hand. He actually had a couple because I’d picked a teddy bear,” she said.

She paid in full at just over$1,800. Six weeks went by and she didn’t hear anything, so she called. He told her he’d call to go over the layout before he started engraving but didn’t. Once she finally got ahold of him, he told her to give him more time. Months went by with her and family members calling and going by there with no luck.

Now six months later, her baby’s grave remains unmarked.

“It was excuse after excuse and once again he’s ghosted, my entire family. Now, I’m mad to the point that I feel like I’ve been taken for my money. Which it wasn’t even my money, it was donations from people that supported me at that time of grief,” she said.

5NEWS has called all numbers associated with the business and all were disconnected. We even went to the business and no one was there and inside an empty office. According to google, the business is permanently closed.

We also confirmed with the City of Barling that the water has been shut off at this location since the end of July.

“I feel like a place of business like that, you’ve got to put your heart and soul into it and you actually have to have a heart for something like that and it just feels like he doesn’t have it,” she said.

Shelton just wants to make sure this never happens to anyone else. At one point Shelton says she went to Stonebridge and men happened to be working on the water lines in front of the business.

“I asked them do you know anything about this gentleman, is this something you are doing for him…They told me no. They told me I was the fifth person that week, but the third person that day that has come up there and told a similar story,” she said.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Stonebridge Monument has an F rating, the worst you rating can get.

As for Shelton, the last time she texted the owner, she told him her loss isn’t going to be his gain.

“I would be happy with the stone and I’ll take it to somebody else who is actually going to do the work they say they are going to do,” she said.

After seeing the promotions on air for this story, two separate local men have contacted 5NEWS and plan to purchase her a headstone for her child. We put them in contact with Kassi Shelton who says the news of the kind deed is such a blessing.

Also since airing this promotion we are learning this mother is not alone. In the last 24 hours, we have heard from numerous people saying Stonebridge Monuments scammed them of money as well.

One family told us Wednesday, Sept. 21, they lost over $2,000 in purchasing a headstone for a family member. We also spoke to one lawyer who says she is representing two separate families that have filed civil lawsuits against the company. We will be sure to continue to follow this developing story, as many families work to get their money back and get a headstone for their loved ones.

