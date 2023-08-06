x
Greenwood woman dies in single-vehicle crash

The woman hit a ditch causing her vehicle to go airborne, ejecting her from the vehicle.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash took place in Greenwood on Thursday, June 8, according to a crash report by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety

The crash took place at around 1:35 p.m., on the 1000 block of East Highway 10, the report says. 

Officials say 70-year-old Betty Ann Yarberro of Greenwood was driving a Toyota RAV4 2013 when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a ditch. 

The crash report states her vehicle "went airborne" and she was "ejected from the vehicle."

Officials say Yarberro died after the crash.

