Greenwood woman dies in single-vehicle crash

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash took place in Greenwood on Thursday, June 8, according to a crash report by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The crash took place at around 1:35 p.m., on the 1000 block of East Highway 10, the report says.

Officials say 70-year-old Betty Ann Yarberro of Greenwood was driving a Toyota RAV4 2013 when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a ditch.

The crash report states her vehicle "went airborne" and she was "ejected from the vehicle."