Greenwood teen dies in early morning crash

A Greenwood teen was killed early Sunday morning after crashing into a tree in Fort Smith.

GREENWOOD, Ark — A Greenwood teen has been identified as the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Fort Smith.

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office told 5NEWS deputies were called to Tennessee Ridge Road after 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in reference to a crash.

Once on the scene, deputies found a Toyota Tacoma truck with Garrett Harralson inside, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.

Harralson was transported to a Fort Smith hospital, where he later died.

According to a fatality report from Arkansas State Police, Harralson was traveling eastbound on Tennesse Ridge Road when he tried to negotiate a curve but left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The Greenwood Wrestling team, which Harralson was a part of, shared their condolences for Harralson's death.