Greenwood teen dies in early morning crash

A Greenwood teen was killed early Sunday morning after crashing into a tree in Fort Smith.

GREENWOOD, Ark — A Greenwood teen has been identified as the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Fort Smith. 

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office told 5NEWS deputies were called to Tennessee Ridge Road after 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in reference to a crash. 

Once on the scene, deputies found a Toyota Tacoma truck with Garrett Harralson inside, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office. 

Harralson was transported to a Fort Smith hospital, where he later died. 

According to a fatality report from Arkansas State Police, Harralson was traveling eastbound on Tennesse Ridge Road when he tried to negotiate a curve but left the roadway and crashed into a tree. 

The Greenwood Wrestling team, which Harralson was a part of, shared their condolences for Harralson's death. 

Little Garrett, his family, and all of Greenwood Wrestling need your prayers right now.

Posted by Greenwood Wrestling on Sunday, December 12, 2021

