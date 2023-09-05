River Valley community mourning loss of beloved officer

Officer David C. Boyd died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Monday afternoon in Grady County, Okla.

NINNEKAH, Okla. — A safety officer with Greenwood School District, Chris Boyd, was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon in Ninnekah, Okla.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Officer Boyd died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Highway 277 in Grady County on May 8.

Officer Boyd, affectionately referred to as Junior by colleagues, retired as a Corporal with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) after serving in various capacities for 22 years and spending over 2,000 hours training with the department, FSPD said in a post.

"There is no doubt that the teaching and mentorship Junior imparted to his fellow colleagues helped save countless lives - his colleagues as well as those who would wish to do them harm," said FSPD. "He left behind a large hole in the profession, and in the lives of all those who knew, loved, and respected him.

After his time with FSPD, Officer Boyd joined the Greenwood Public Schools as a school safety officer and served as a reserve officer with the Greenwood Police Department.

The Greenwood School District says Officer Boyd made a positive and impactful contribution to the school community.

"His presence at the bus changeover every afternoon, his relationships with kids and the connections he made with our special students are just a few examples of the things we loved about Chris. We will be forever thankful for his work and for the opportunity to know him," said Greenwood Schools.

Greenwood School District, Greenwood Police Department and the Fort Smith Police Department all expressed their condolences to the Boyd family, emphasizing that he will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

