Greenwood residents asked to conserve water as crews repair damage caused by flooding

The City of Greenwood asks residents to use water sparingly for domestic purposes only.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — The City of Greenwood Water Department is asking residents to conserve water while crews repair damage caused by recent flooding.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, June 10, repairs were being made to the infrastructure at Greenwood Lake. The city asks customers to use water sparingly for domestic purposes only.

Irrigation of lawns, shrubs, washing pavement, etc. is currently prohibited.

Once the repairs are complete, customers will be notified.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.