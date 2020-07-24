Greenwood officer lends a hand to injured man needing help with yard work

Jamie Freeman was doing yard work for a neighbor while his arm was in a cast when an officer stopped by after noticing he needed help.

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — Jamie Freeman was doing yard work for a neighbor while his arm was in a cast. He was struggling a little bit while trying to get his weed eater to work when a stranger lent a helping hand.

"One local police officer stopped and saw what I was doing and that I only had one hand and wanted to help, so he stopped and helped me get the weed eater fixed," Freeman said.

Freeman says he couldn't help but bag on his local officer, so he posted to social media sharing his appreciation for Lieutenant Hobbs.

Lieutenant Hobbs says he was just doing his job and no recognition was needed, but Greenwood Police Chief William Dawson told 5NEWS this was just another normal day for Hobbs - a day spent helping others.

"Lieutenant Hobbs is a godly man that is all about helping the community," Chief Dawson said.

Even if it was just another day for Hobb's it meant a lot to Freeman and people passing by.

One man even took a picture of the interaction. An interaction Freeman says gives him hope.

"In the middle of everything God has a lot of his grace in people and to be able to see that and appreciate that, I think it means a lot and it's important," Freeman said.

Like Freeman, Chief Dawson believes God's grace was shown multiple times that day because it turns out the two have a connection. Freeman, who has cerebral palsy, has been helping many kids, including Hobb's son, by encouraging them and showing them how he has gotten through his disability.

"He's been preaching to Brad's son and Bard didn't know that until after all of this took place," said Chief Dawson.