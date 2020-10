The pursuit of a white Ford Crown Victoria began near Denver Street in Greenwood. Police are still searching for the stolen vehicle.

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — Greenwood Police Department (GPD) officers stopped the pursuit of a stolen vehicle due to public safety concerns.

A 2001 white Ford Crown Victoria was stolen out of Fort Smith. GPD began the pursuit near Denver Street in Greenwood.

The tag on the vehicle was Arkansas USALNWI, according to GPD.

If you see this vehicle in Greenwood, please contact GPD at (479) 996-4119.

GPD warns the public to not approach this vehicle.