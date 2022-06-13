Greenwood officials to ask before picking up items piled by resident's trash

Greenwood City officials will not pick up items as trash unless a response is provided.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Greenwood City officials announced they will be going around to homes with items piled up near trash bins asking if items outside of the residencies need to be picked up as trash or left for other purposes.

Items will not be picked up unless a response is given.

A ribbon will be left on residents' doors to signal the street department that they are good to pick up items.

