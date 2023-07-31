Greenwood moves to Phase 2 water conservation | Here's what that means

James For Regional Water District announced Phase II water conservation "until further notice."

GREENWOOD, Ark. — James Fork Regional Water District (JFRWD) has announced the implementation of Phase II water conservation for the City of Greenwood on Monday, July 31. JFRWD says this is due to "extreme high temperatures and excessive water usage."

Here's what that means:

Residents are prohibited from:

Lawn watering

Car washing

Filling pools

Filling fountains

Fire hydrant testing

Hosing down hard surface areas such as sidewalks, walkways, driveways, patios, parking lots, or any "hard surface areas."

JFRWD says gardens, plants, trees, and shrubs should only be watered with a "handheld hose."

Why?

Severe storms caused damage near the dam at Greenwood Lake on July 14.

The four inches of rain in less than two hours on July 14 caused the water to pour over the spillway, according to Mayor Doug Kinslow.

“The water was running very rapidly over the top of that, that much rain that quickly eroded its concrete apron that goes down to the stream to the creek,” said Kinslow.

This caused water transmission pipes to be submerged.

Due to the scarcity of water right now, Greenwood residents are asked to limit their water use in general.

“We're not telling you not to use water, we're just telling you to be careful with it and be conservative with it,” said Mayor Kinslow.

How long?

JFRWD says these restrictions will be in place "until further notice."

