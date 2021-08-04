Greenwood motorcyclist dies after crashing, hit by another driver

A Greenwood man is dead after crashing on his motorcycle and being struck by another driver that did not stop at the scene.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Greenwood man is dead after crashing on Highway 71. Police say another driver struck him while he was lying on the road and didn't stop.

According to a fatality report from Arkansas State Police, John Hayes, 51, was traveling south on Highway 71 near Gate Nine Cut Off Road Wednesday (April 7) night around 10:00 p.m.

The report states that Hays lost control of the motorcycle and fell into the roadway.

While lying on the highway, he was struck by another vehicle traveling south, the fatality report states. According to state police, the vehicle that struck Hays continued south on Highway 71 without stopping.

Police have not identified the vehicle that struck Hays or released information about searching for the driver.

A woman from Fort Smith was also on the motorcycle with Hays. She was injured in the crash.

Hays' family has been notified about his death.