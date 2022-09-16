Greenwood kindergartener found with unloaded handgun in backpack

A kindergarten student in Greenwood reportedly had an unloaded handgun in their backpack, according to the school.

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — A kindergarten student at East Pointe Elementary in Greenwood reportedly had an unloaded handgun in their backpack, according to the school.

On Friday, Sept. 16, the elementary school posted on Facebook that the student made their teacher "aware of several 'tools' in their backpack."

The teacher and school administration found an "unloaded handgun" in the student's backpack and that there were no threats or other students involved.

"Thank you to the Greenwood Police Department and our School Resource Officer for their quick response and assistance in this matter. The safety of our students is a top priority for our school district and we commend our staff and administration for their actions today as well," East Pointe Elementary said.

The incident has now been handed over to the Sebastian County Prosecutor to decide if any charges will be filed.

No other information has been released at this time.

