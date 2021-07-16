Greenwood High School names new principal following tragic death of Aaron Gamble

"No one could possibly fill the shoes of Mr. Gamble, but I am humbled to get to lead and learn with the incredible faculty at GHS."

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — Josh Ray has been named the new principal for Greenwood High School.

During a Greenwood Board of Education meeting Thursday (July 15), Ray was approved based on Superintendent John Ciesla's recommendation.

He is moving from being the principal of East Pointe Elementary School to Greenwood High School. Faith Short has been promoted to the new East Pointe Elementary School principal.

Greenwood High School names new principal 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Ray's promotion comes after the former high school principal Aaron Gamble was tragically killed in a car crash in June.

Ray has been a part of education for 16 years. He has earned a Bachelor of Music Education, Master of Education and Educational Specialist in Educational Leadership from Arkansas Tech University, and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Arkansas.

Before coming to Greenwood, Ray served as the band director at Southside High School in Fort Smith.

Ray and his wife, Sarah, have two sons, Hudson and Harrison, who attend East Pointe Elementary School.

Dr. Josh Rayin Thursday (July 15) board meeting, the Greenwood Board of Education approved Superintendent John Ciesla recommended moving Dr. Josh Ray from the East Pointe Elementary principal’s position to the principal of Greenwood High School.

Dr. Josh Ray has worked in education for 16 years. He and his wife have two boys, both students at East Pointe.