Baptist Health offering 2nd COVID-19 testing opportunity in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ark — Editor's Note: The video above is for a COVID-19 drive-thru testing event in Greenwood that occurred on Wednesday, June 10.

Baptist Health Family Clinic-Greenwood will be offering a second drive-thru testing event for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, June 22.

There was a large turnout for the first screening event in the city on Wednesday (June 10) morning.

Similar to before, the drive-thru event will be held at the clinic located at 1408 West Center St in Greenwood.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, cough, fever, or nausea, or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus, is encouraged to get tested.

Those being tested will be required to remain in their vehicles during the process. It is suggested that those who are tested self-quarantine until they receive the test results.