Greenwood community mourns the loss of Officer Josh Mourton

Officer Mourton was with the Greenwood Police Department since 2012. Before that, he was a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — The City of Greenwood and Greenwood Schools are mourning the loss of a beloved resource officer for the district.

Greenwood Schools posted to its Twitter account announcing the loss of Josh Mourton.

The district said, "We are saddened by the news of the passing of Officer Josh Mourton. Josh served our community as a police officer & served our district as Resource Officer.He loved our Bulldog family & kept our kids & staff safe every day.Our condolences & prayers go out to the Mourton family."

In 2016 5NEWS covered a story about Officer Mourton when he was diagnosed with colon cancer and raised money for him as he battled for his life.

