Greenwood community gathers for funeral of high school principal, son killed in crash

Students, faculty members and family friends packed the bleachers of Greenwood Bulldog Arena in solidarity to show support for the Gamble family.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Hundreds gathered in Greenwood Wednesday (June 23) morning to honor the lives of Greenwood High School Principal Aaron Gamble and his 15-year-old son Landy. The community has been in mourning since the pair were killed in a head-on car crash last week.

The funeral was held at the Greenwood Bulldog Arena. Students, faculty members and family friends packed the bleachers in solidarity to show support for the Gamble family.

Aaron was a lifelong member of the Greenwood community. He served several roles in the community as a teacher, Greenwood Schools administrator, coach and his newly selected role, principal at Greenwood High School.

Landry has just completed his freshmen year and was a member of the junior honor society and played on the Greenwood golf and basketball teams.

The father-son duo left an impact on many, and for them, their faith and being a light for the Lord were most important. Because of this, the service message was of hope as the preacher shared the gospel and celebrated their lives and legacies.