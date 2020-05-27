x
2020 Freedom Fest activities canceled in Greenwood, fireworks to still go off

Greenwood's 2020 Freedom Fest at the town square has been canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
GREENWOOD, Ark. — Greenwood's 2020 Freedom Fest activities at the town square have been canceled this year due to the impacts the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had on large gatherings.

Freedom Fest was set to take place on Saturday, July 4.  

Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday (May 26) night. 

Mayor’s 2020 Freedomfest Announcement: Guidelines to view Fireworks from downtown Greenwood coming at a later date.

Posted by City of Greenwood AR on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Kinslow said fireworks will still go off in Greenwood that night. He recommends residents view them from their homes. 

"We want to keep your safety and your health at the foremost of our decision making, and that's what we've done this year," Kinslow said. 

Kinslow is hoping that Greenwood's Fall Festival will still take place on October 3. 

