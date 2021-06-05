x
Green Forest officer fatally shoots man, Arkansas State Police investigating

Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Saturday morning, leaving one dead.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in Green Forest Saturday morning, leaving one person dead.

A Green Forest police officer arrived at an apartment on South Thorne Avenue after being dispatched at roughly 8 a.m. 

34-year-old Maung Tway was asked by a police officer to step out of his bedroom after Tway's three roommates contacted authorities and reported that he was causing a disturbance. 

According to reports, Tway was holding a knife upon opening his door. He was ordered to drop the weapon, but continued to approach the officer before police fired a pistol, wounding Tway.

After the incident Tway was transported to a hospital in Berryville where he later died.

An investigative case file will be sent to the Carroll County prosecuting attorney where a decision will be made if the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws. 

Tway's body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where it will be examined to confirm cause and manner of death.

