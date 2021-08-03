Green Forest cyclist killed after being struck by two vehicles

22-year-old Wesley Martin was the cyclist killed in the accident.

CARROLL COUNTY, Arkansas — A Green Forest man was killed after he was struck by two vehicles while riding a bike in Carroll County.

According to an Arkansas State Police accident report, 22-year-old Wesley Martin was the cyclist killed in the accident around 4:40 p.m. Saturday (March 6).

The report states that a 2015 GMC Sierra turned left from Highway 103 onto US 62 when the driver struck Martin in the westbound lane.

Martin was separated from his bicycle.

A 2000 Dodge was traveling west on US 62 and was the second vehicle to strike Martin.

It's unclear at this time what caused the driver of the GMC Sierra to hit Martin.