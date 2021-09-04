x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Gravette woman killed in crash involving commercial vehicle

A Gravette woman was killed after being struck by a commercial vehicle in Bella Vista on Tuesday.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A Gravette woman was killed Tuesday in a wreck in Bella Vista. 

According to a release from the City of Bella Vista, officers and EMS personnel responded to the intersection of Ark. Highway 279 and Rogers Road at 1:35 p.m. for a vehicle accident. 

Once on scene, Heather Hufford, 44, of Gravette, was found. 

City officials say Hufford was driving a Chevy Tahoe and attempting a left turn from Rogers Road onto Ark. Highway 279 when her vehicle was struck on the driver's side by a large commercial truck northbound on the highway. 

Hufford was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the commercial truck was not injured. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

RELATED: Greenwood man dies in cement truck crash on I-540

RELATED: Driver crashes through By-Pass Liquor Store in Fayetteville