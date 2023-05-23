Gravette thrift store grants $47,000 to fire department for emergency tools

The Care and Share store has been a community resource for decades, and they're no strangers to giving back.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing every day, and with more growth comes more crashes.

Gravette Fire Chief David Orr approached the nonprofit Care and Share Store about the issues they're facing and the nonprofit organization made a plan to benefit the community.

The nonprofit has been a community resource for decades, and they're no strangers to giving back... The organization donated $47,450.02 dollars to the fire department.

"The increase in traffic, the different vehicles that are coming through... this is a huge need that we've had in the community for a while," said Chief Orr.

Chief Orr says newer cars have different types of metals that make it tougher for the jaws of life to cut through. Also, setting up old equipment would take some time, but the new gear is battery-operated and time-efficient.

"Previously we would have to pull the hydraulic pump out, hook up the hydraulic line, start the pump, and then we could start doing whatever we needed to do," Orr explained.

"We just thought it would be necessary to go ahead and make the donation to our local fire department so they can have what they need... If there's a need for equipment for our community we definitely want to do our part to make sure that they can be safe, and that they can have faster response times," Said Donald Miller with the Care and Share Store.

"When it comes to issues of safety it was pretty much a no-brainer for us to say yes. There is a need so we need to do it," Miller explained.

