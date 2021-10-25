x
Gravette Public Library to host Halloween Virtual Pet Parade

Your pet can now participate in a virtual pet parade with their Halloween costumes when you submit a photo of them to the Gravette Public Library.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — It's that time of the year when pet parents show off their furry friend's Halloween costumes!

The Gravette Public Library will be hosting a virtual Pet Parade this Halloween.

You can show off your pet's cute or spooky Halloween costumes by snapping a photo of them and submitting it to the library via email. 

They will be featuring the photos in a special video for everyone to see.

You can submit a photo of your pet or pets to Librarystaff@gravettear.com

In your photo submissions you can include:

  • Name of pet/pets
  • Age of pet/pets (optional)
  • Name of owner (optional)

Photos must be submitted by Oct. 31. Click here for more information.

