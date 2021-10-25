Gravette Public Library to host Halloween Virtual Pet Parade

GRAVETTE, Ark. — It's that time of the year when pet parents show off their furry friend's Halloween costumes!
The Gravette Public Library will be hosting a virtual Pet Parade this Halloween.
You can show off your pet's cute or spooky Halloween costumes by snapping a photo of them and submitting it to the library via email.
They will be featuring the photos in a special video for everyone to see.
You can submit a photo of your pet or pets to Librarystaff@gravettear.com
In your photo submissions you can include:
- Name of pet/pets
- Age of pet/pets (optional)
- Name of owner (optional)
Photos must be submitted by Oct. 31. Click here for more information.