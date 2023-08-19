Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man in Gravette

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for 77-year-old William Boling.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man in Gravette on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The man is identified as 77-year-old William Bolin, also known as Bill, according to the Gravette Police Department (GPD). Bolin was last seen at 306 El Paso Street Southeast at around 4 p.m., according to police.

Bolin is 5'11", weighs approximately 115 pounds, has blue eyes and short white hair. His skin complexion is described as "light."

Officials say Bolin was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, a blue hat that says "Miller" and black slip-on shoes.

GPD says a command post has been set up at "the old home economics building across the street from the water park."

If anyone has any information on Bolin's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 479-271-1005.

Please help us locate Bill (William) Bolin he’s 77 years old. He was last seen around 4:00pm in Gravette. Below is the... Posted by Gravette Fire Department on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device