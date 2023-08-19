Silver Alert deactivated for missing elderly man in Gravette

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says the Gravette man has been located safe.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man in Gravette on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The man had last been seen at around 4 p.m. but was found just hours later after the Silver Alert was issued.

The BCSO confirmed the man had been located safely.

