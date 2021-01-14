Gravette Police Department, City Hall moving; Both current buildings to be demolished making way for Taco Bell

The Gravette Police Department and City Hall are moving to a temporary location beginning Jan. 15 and will re-open to the public on Jan 19.

GRAVETTE, Arkansas — The Gravette Police Department and City Hall are moving to a temporary location beginning Friday (Jan. 15) and will re-open to the public on Tuesday, (Jan 19).

Both buildings currently occupied by the departments are being purchased by a commercial developer and will be demolished to make way for a Taco Bell.

The city plans to purchase and remodel a nearly 10,000 square-foot building on Main St., which will house both City Hall and the police department.

City Hall will be temporarily located at 110 2nd Ave. SE during the remodel process, and the police department will be temporarily located at 1512 Hwy. 72.