A Gravette hardware store surprises visitors

Harry Potter World, Wild West, and 80s throwbacks, all at Can Do Hardware.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Where can you find a hammer and some novelty-style candy? Look no further than Can Do Hardware in Gravette.

Established back in 2010 as an everyday hardware store, over the past few years it has since changed to provide a themed shopping experience. From their Harry Potter room to Wild West, they have a section anyone can enjoy. And don’t worry, they still have all your hardware and building needs for any project.

Once you are done getting all your tools for your next project, check out Pet Pop just up the road in Downtown Gravette. Here you can find pet essentials but with a twist, the entire store is themed to match the 80s and 90s. They even have a working payphone!

Can Do Hardware is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pet Pop is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Sundays.

