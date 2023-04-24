Gravette man hosts the 'Great Pokémon Hunt'

James Killbreth also uses his artistic skills to help others in the community, such as creating 3D-printed, articulated figurines for special education students.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — In the far northwest corner of the state, you'll find the small town of Gravette, Arkansas.

With around 4,000 people in town, people say everybody knows everybody. But how well do they know their town?

James Killbreth has lived in Gravette for 30 years. He never imagined himself living in a small town, but now his children and grandchildren have lived and acclimated to the community.

Killbreth was a tattoo artist but retired due to medical conditions. Continuing his artistry after retirement, he's picked up painting and 3D printing. The Gravette resident uses his artistry tools to help others in the community, such as creating 3D-printed, articulated figurines for special education students.

He also created items from pop culture hits like Marvel and Star Wars for his family. That created a unique issue for Killbreth. After printing his creations, he would be left with extra material used for 3D printing, filament.

"When my wife asked me what I was going to do with it, I thought about it and thought about it," Killbreth said. "My sister-in-law went on a trip, she had me make a bunch of little hats for these little ducks of hers and I did it and come to find out, people would hide these ducks all over these big cruise ships. So that between her and my wife gave me the idea. I'll make Pokemon and I'll hide them."

That began the Great Pokemon Hunt in Gravette. Killbreth tells 5NEWS that he prints 50 figurines a week and places them around the city's public areas.

"We don't charge anybody," Killbreth explained.

At the time of airing the story, nearly 400 members joined the hunt. Killbreth explained that the hunt was meant for kids, but he's found adults join in to try and catch them all.

Chelcey Lundquist has lived in Gravette for nearly 3 years. She's run into Killbreth while out hunting with her boys and says they've become friends through the activity.

"I stumbled upon it on Facebook and brought the boys out. Jackson is 12 and Tanner is 14. We brought them out one night and let them hunt on Main street," Lundquist said.

Killbreth explained there are five different sizes of Pokémon out in Gravette: Small, medium, large, X-Large and Jumbo. He leaves one jumbo out a week in hard-to-find spots.

Focusing on cheering kids up and getting them outdoors, Killbreth exclusively gives clues to any that come up to him and ask. He also leaves behind 3 special coins so that a kid can request their own special figurine.

"That little spark of goodness you get to feel every once while I get it every day now," Killbreth added. "People that have never known me 30 years being here and didn't even know me. Now they come up to me and they know me now and they're thankful."

Lundquist expressed that it was fun to watch her boys hunt and to connect with other parents who have their children participating.

"It's so easy to get lost behind a screen and it's it's amazing to be able to bring the kids out and we're in a safe community you know the the police chief was out waving at all the little guys together and and I don't know that James knows the impact that he's had," Lundquist said.

Killbreth explained that he was handling costs himself, but would run out of filament quickly. He does take donations but tries to be transparent and shows where the funding goes.

Killbreth plans on continuing the hunt until the end of the summer. Anyone looking to join the hunt can join their Facebook group, The Great Pokemon Hunt. Killbreth keeps hunters up to date on the page and also has more detail and rules on the hunt there as well.

