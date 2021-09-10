Gravette first responders to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Volunteers and members of the Gravette Fire Department will read the names of all 343 New York City firefighters who died in the September 11 attacks.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette Fire and Police departments will be hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at CV's on Saturday (Sept. 11).

The event will start at 8:45 a.m. at the CV's Food parking lot.

Volunteers and members of the Gravette Fire Department will read the names of all 343 New York City firefighters who died in the Sept. 11 attacks. They will begin reading the names at 8:59 a.m., which was the local time when the first tower fell.

After the names are read, a fire bell will be rung, personnel will stand at attention, and lights on all emergency vehicles will be turned on for three minutes and 43 seconds.