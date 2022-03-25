Gravette Fire Department looking for vehicle donations for training classes

The fire department prefers pre-wrecked vehicles to be donated.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette Fire Department is looking for vehicle donations to use in an upcoming firefighting training class.

Part of the training consists of vehicle extrication.

They are taking donated vehicles located within 15 minutes of Gravette and prefer pre-wrecked vehicles.

Vehicles will be picked up and removed at no cost and they must be picked up by May 31.

Vehicle extrication training classes 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.